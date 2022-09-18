But the veteran is adamant the Plymouth defender deserved the second yellow card.

Galloway replaced Macaulay Gillesphey in the 70th minute of the top-of-the-table encounter at Fratton Park on Saturday.

However, the former Everton man failed to complete the match after collecting two bookings in the final four minutes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second was for a push on Morrison in stoppage time, while the pair were jostling in preparation for a long Marlon Pack throw from the right.

Pompey were losing 2-1 at that moment, yet, now faced with 10-men, exploited the space superbly, with Joe Morrell crossing for Reeco Hackett to head a leveller.

Morrison told The News: ‘You go up and try to make yourself busy and get in the way.

‘I shoved him and he shoved me, but his was quite high towards my face so, being the experienced defender that I am, I probably made a little more of it than what it was.

Plymouth's Brendan Galloway was shown a second yellow card on Saturday after pushing Michael Morrison to the ground in stoppage time. Picture: Barry Zee

‘It’s the last minute, you’re trying everything you can to disrupt that. Maybe it made a difference and all of a sudden Joe’s free on the edge of the box and able to put it in for us.

‘I won’t say it was an assist, but I was involved!

‘When it’s a long throw, it’s so hard to defend. It’s chaotic, it’s the last minute, our place is really loud, it made a mess of them and we were able to capitalise on it.

‘Listen, you can’t push somebody like that and not expect to get a yellow card for it, they are the rules. At the end of the day, whether it was antagonised or not, I think the ref made the right decision.

‘To be fair, I went down and then got back up. I don’t think I made too much of it, I wasn’t holding my face rolling around like we see in some leagues.

‘Do remember, I’m a centre-half, I don’t want to be soft!’

With 16 minutes remaining, Pompey had been leading through Josh Koroma’s first-half goal.

Yet the match was turned on its head following two goals in five minutes from the visitors, through Sean Raggett’s own goal and Niall Ennis.

Then substitute Hackett popped up with his first of the campaign to secure a point.

Morrison added: ‘It wasn’t that we were trying to defend the lead, but, when somebody puts four up front, they go a little more gung-ho.

‘It’s a bit of chicken or the egg. You are leading so do you keep pushing or do you stay back? I think we backed ourselves to defend better than what we did.

‘Unfortunately we conceded, then the momentum spun and the game got a little chaotic, but we grabbed it back and scored late.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.