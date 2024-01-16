The former Spurs defender has missed the Blues' last 16 matches with ankle ligament damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor Ogilvie’s Pompey comeback has been scrapped.

The left-back was pencilled in to play a part in today’s friendly with Aldershot - however the fixture was this morning called off due to a frozen pitch.

It represents a blow to Ogilvie and a number of Blues players lined-up for crucial game time against the non-leaguers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Macey, Anthony Scully, Tom Lowery, Ryley Towler and Josh Martin were among those scheduled to feature in the fixture at the Blues’ Hilsea training ground.

In addition, Academy youngsters Koby Mottoh, Jack Fox, Harvey Laidlaw, Mitch Aston and Brian Quarm had also been included.

In the case of Ogilvie, it would have marked a first outing since ankle ligament damage sustained at Cambridge United in October.

That was 10 seconds into his comeback following a groin strain which had previously ruled him out for five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Ogilvie has made one fleeting appearance since mid-September, with left-back rival Jack Sparkes taking full advantage in the ex-Spurs man’s ongoing absence.

The fixture would have also been crucial in Scully’s bid for a first-team spot, having undergone a knee operation in October.

The ex-West Ham winger has since totalled 16 minutes in League One for John Mousinho’s side as he feels his way back into first-team involvement.

With there being an absence of midweek matches at present, Pompey had hoped to instead organise a friendly to benefit fringe players and those coming back from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also an excellent opportunity for second-year scholars to stake their claim for professional terms, with decisions expected from March onwards.