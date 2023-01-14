Josh Oluwayemi has been handed his Football League debut in today's trip to Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s back at the University of Bolton Stadium this afternoon following Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss in the Papa Johns Trophy.

With the Blues still under the caretaker charge of Simon Bassey, it’s a much-changed team in the search for goals – and a League One win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oluwayemi is an obvious selection, replacing Josh Griffiths following his recall by West Brom.

It represents the first league start of the 21-year-old keeper’s career, having previously appeared as a substitute for Maidenhead, although he has featured in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Elsewhere, there are recalls for Ryan Tunnicliffe, Owen Dale, Michael Jacobs, Michael Morrison and Colby Bishop.

Out go Ronan Curtis, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, while Marlon Pack is suspended and Josh Koroma has been sent back to Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, January recruit Ryley Towler is involved for the first time, named on a bench which includes Toby Steward as the back-up keeper.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Swanson, Hume, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale Jacobs, Bishop.

Advertisement Hide Ad