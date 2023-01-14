News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ex-Spurs starlet handed career landmark as Portsmouth caretaker boss makes six changes for swift Bolton return

Josh Oluwayemi has been handed his Football League debut amid six Pompey changes for their swift Bolton return.

By Neil Allen
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 2:03pm
Josh Oluwayemi has been handed his Football League debut in today's trip to Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Josh Oluwayemi has been handed his Football League debut in today's trip to Bolton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s back at the University of Bolton Stadium this afternoon following Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss in the Papa Johns Trophy.

With the Blues still under the caretaker charge of Simon Bassey, it’s a much-changed team in the search for goals – and a League One win.

Hide Ad

Oluwayemi is an obvious selection, replacing Josh Griffiths following his recall by West Brom.

It represents the first league start of the 21-year-old keeper’s career, having previously appeared as a substitute for Maidenhead, although he has featured in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Most Popular

Elsewhere, there are recalls for Ryan Tunnicliffe, Owen Dale, Michael Jacobs, Michael Morrison and Colby Bishop.

Out go Ronan Curtis, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett, while Marlon Pack is suspended and Josh Koroma has been sent back to Huddersfield.

Hide Ad

Meanwhile, January recruit Ryley Towler is involved for the first time, named on a bench which includes Toby Steward as the back-up keeper.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Swanson, Hume, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Dale Jacobs, Bishop.

Hide Ad

Subs: Steward, Pigott, Curtis, Hackett, Scarlett, Thompson, Towler.

BoltonFootball LeaguePortsmouthBlues