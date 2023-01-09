However, he is adamant he remains fully committed to his AFC Totton project as he aims to fulfil their National League ambition.

Ball, son of Alan, grew up around Pompey’s fabled Gremlins group which memorably won promotion to the top-flight in May 1987.

He later worked as reserve-team coach alongside Neil McNab during Ball senior’s second Fratton Park managerial spell from January 1998.

Having spent six years as lead development coach in Stoke’s Academy, he managed Forest Green Rovers for an interim spell, in the process guiding them to the 2020-21 League Two play-offs.

Indeed, it was current Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes who promoted him from the under-18s to the role.

Presently Ball is manager of AFC Totton, with the Uefa A licence-qualified coach steering them into second place in Southern League Division One South.

And he is convinced his experience, ability and strong connections with the club have equipped him for the Pompey head coach position vacated by Danny Cowley.

Jimmy Ball, son of ex-Pompey manager Alan, has steered AFC Totton into second place in South League Division One South. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ball told The News: ‘I am under contract at Totton which I am committed to, make no mistake.

‘But if you asked me whether I was capable of doing the Pompey job and ready, I would say one million per cent.

‘I would be more than capable of doing that job, but I’m at a fantastic, ambitious football club and fully committed to that project.

‘I do feel I know what those Pompey fans would want to see from their football team. I know that city, I know the fanbase, I know what they want.

‘I grew up in the club, I know every inch of it, so hopefully one day that might be something that happens for me.

‘But, as we stand at the moment, I am committed to Totton and the project they hired me to do.’

In April 2021, Ball stepped up from Forest Green’s under-18s to take over from Mark Cooper on an interim basis until the season’s end.

He inherited a side which had collected one point from six matches – and promptly led them into the League Two play-offs.

Subsequently, following one defeat in their final six games, a resurgent Rovers faced Newport County in the semi-finals and were seconds away from reaching the Wembley final.

They were cruelly denied in the final seconds of extra-time as Nicky Maynard grabbed the winner to give the Welshmen an aggregate 5-4 triumph.

Since then, Ball served alongside Paul Tisdale at Stevenage, while joined Totton in March 2022 for the remainder of last season.

Such was his positive impact with the non-leaguers, he was handed a five-year deal in June, overseeing the club’s entire football operations.

They are presently second in Southern League Division One South, eight points behind leaders Sholing with two games in hand.

