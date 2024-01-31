Ex-Sunderland man offered League Two lifeline to escape Portsmouth nightmare
Grimsby are keen to recruit the attacking left-back
Denver Hume is to finally bring an end to his nightmare Pompey stay.
The out-of-favour left-back is in negotiations for a switch to Grimsby ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.
Irrespective of whether a loan or permanent transfer is reached, with his Blues deal expiring in the summer, it effectively brings the curtain down on the 25-year-old’s forgettable Fratton Park career.
Hume signed from Sunderland in January 2022 for £200,000 under the reign of Danny Cowley, however the move never worked out.
He totalled 31 appearances, including two Bristol Street Motors Trophy outings this summer, while Pompey have been keen to offload him since April last year.
Hume initially turned down a switch to Grimsby at the end of the last transfer window - now the chance to join the League Two club has captured his interest.
He was given permission to be absent from Pompey training this afternoon to complete a switch to Lincolnshire.
The Mariners, who are managed by David Artell, are presently positioned 20th, seven points above the relegation zone.