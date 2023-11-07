Denver Hume has been handed his first Pompey outing for seven months as John Mousinho rings the changes at Leyton Orient.

Denver Hume returns to Pompey competitive duty tonight for the first time since April. Picture: Jason Brown

Little more than 48 hours following defeat at Chesterfield in the FA Cup, the Blues are back in action, this time in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

As a consequence, John Mousinho has made 11 changes for the trip to Brisbane Road in the final match of Southern Group E.

The out-of-favour Hume is a surprise choice at left-back, with tonight’s encounter representing his first competitive outing since Morecambe in April.

Elsewhere, Hayling Island’s Harry Jewitt-White makes his third career start for Pompey, lining up in the centre of midfield alongside Ben Stevenson.

Gavin Whyte is also presented with the opportunity to impress as he strives to turn around a disappointing start to his Fratton Park career.

There are also appearances for Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Christian Saydee, Kusini Yengi and Abu Kamara.

Academy trio Koby Mottoh, Sam Folarin and Mitch Aston are among the substitutes, with a point needed for qualification for the knock-out stages.

Although even a 2-0 defeat to Orient would be enough to usher the Blues through into the next round.

Pompey: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Hume, Jewitt-White, Stevenson, Whyte, Saydee, Kamara, Yengi.