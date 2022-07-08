Mingi’s narrow escape

Pompey have made a splash out at their training camp in Murcia.

The Blues have been well received by the local community in their week-long start at San Pedro del Pinatar in this quiet corner of south-east Spain.

But midfielder Jay Mingi nearly found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons at a team-bonding morning put on by Danny Cowley and his coaching staff.

After some brutal sessions, the Blues head coach organised a lighter day for his players which included some water sports activities at nearby Torre De La Horadada.

That included players taking part in kayaking and paddle boarding near the marina, which turned to be a fair bit tougher than anticipated as the players’ competitive spirit came out in some races.

Events took a dramatic turn, however, when Mingi’s lack of navigational skills led to him heading away from shore and into deep Mediterranean waters.

Jay Mingi awaits his rescue by his Pompey team-mates after the team took part in some water sports in Spain. Pic: Portsmouth FC

Fortunately the fast-emerging talent had two personal lifeguards on hand in the shape of Connor Ogilvie and Sean Raggett, who swiftly came to Mingi’s rescue and towed him to safety.

‘I could see the headlines - Pompey player lost at sea!’ said Mingi as he reflected on his narrow escape.

Gifford’s barking mad

Dan Gifford has a lot of weight on his young shoulders, with the club without a senior striker at present.

The third-year scholar is taking his emergence into the first-team set-up all in his stride, however, and has looked lively in the sessions at the Pinatar Arena.

If only the same could be said for levels of calm away from the pitch…

Gifford’s heart rate went through the roof as he made the short jaunt back from the training pitches at the club’s disposal to their nearby hotel.

The former Oaklands School pupil was given a rather nasty shock as he walked past an apartment’s garden, only to be sent into a panic by snarling dog trying to get at the front man.

Fortunately the fence the rabid pooch was trying to get through stood firm, but that didn’t stop Gifford’s pulse rate going from 60 to 160 beats per minute very quickly.

Name game

Pompey may be located on the shores of the picturesque Mediterranean in Spain.

But their daily pilgrimage to the Pinatar Arena isn’t one with too many vistas to celebrate.

A walk past a petrol station then proceeds into a trek across some wasteland before arriving at the pitches.

A ramshackle property houses some chickens continually charging around, while two donkeys idle the day away in an adjoining field.