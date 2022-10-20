Ex-West Ham United, Fulham, Hull City and Ipswich Town man delivers light-hearted Portsmouth transfer admission

Now former Premier League midfielder Jimmy Bullard has told of how a switch to Fratton Park was one he’d always been up for - because of Pompey’s kit!

The eccentric footballer enjoyed a well-travelled career which took in plenty of football in the Premier League, after coming through the non-league ranks with the likes of Dartford and Gravesend & Northfleet.

Bullard went on to turn out for clubs such as of Wigan, Ipswich and Hull, before injuries caught up with him and he called time on his career in 2012.

It was during his days at the highest level the schemer’s name surfaced as a possible target for Harry Redknapp, when Pompey were operating in the Premier League.

Bullard was mentioned as a £5m option back in 2008 while with Fulham, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Now the 43-year-old has given a nod to the move which never was, after coming to town as part of his role as a presenter with Soccer AM.

As part of the popular You Know the Drill segment, Bullard takes on players in a series of training ground challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Bullard. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

For a special task this week at Pompey’s Roko base, he teamed up with striker Joe Pigott who was resplendent in a shell suit, wig and false moustache.

With Danny Cowley’s men firmly in his sights, the Londoner was in a cheeky mood when taking to social media to promote what unfolded.

Wearing a Blues training kit, Bullard quipped: ‘I always fancied myself in a Pompey kit - shame you didn’t get me!’