Yet the popular attacker is still hoping to extend his Fratton Park stay beyond this summer’s expiry.

The former Wigan man penned a new contract in June 2022, following an excellent end to the season after handed a regular starting spot.

The 12-month arrangement included a stipulation that Jacobs would be granted an additional year should he reach a certain number of first-team games.

The 31-year-old declined to go into precise figures, but has started 10 league games this term – and totalled 26 in all competitions.

Regardless, having regained his place under John Mousinho, he’s hoping to impress during the remainder of the campaign to potentially win new terms.

Jacobs told The News: ‘It does go quickly, I thought about that the other day.

‘I was in this situation last year when we were in a similar position where we were quite far from the play-offs, then you start playing and get to the summer and it’s like “What are we going to do?”.

Michael Jacobs, pictured celebrating the birth of son Albie last week, is out of contract at the season's end. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Obviously it was only a year’s contract, so I’m now in the same situation. It feels like deja vu, but I’ve enjoyed playing and it’s a great club to play for.

‘It’s a year’s contract, with an option if I play a certain amount of games. A lot of clubs do it, some boys here are probably on a similar one in terms of an option.

‘It’s private, so I can’t say the figure, but I’m not close to it.

‘It will be the club’s decision to see what they want to do and I will probably have a chat with them closer to the end of the season and see what's happening going forward.

‘I would like to stay, I do enjoy it, it’s a good club. The structure going forward looks like it’s in a good place.

‘There’s still time, you want to end the season strongly, scoring goals, getting assists, playing well and staying in the team

‘Well see how the season finishes.’

Jacobs has totalled 80 appearances and 13 goals since signed on a free transfer by Kenny Jackett in September 2020.

Yet his impact has often been hampered by injuries and frustrating periods of being overlooked by Jackett and then Danny Cowley.

He added: ‘I signed a new deal last year because I still felt I had a bit of a point to prove with how the season finished.

‘I’ve probably not proved that point, but there are similar inconsistencies in terms of picking up injuries when I was playing, trying to get back, and then we were going through a bit of a sticky run.

‘I’ve only really come into the team properly under the new manager.