Ben Stevenson has become Pompey’s sixth signing of the summer.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 21st Jun 2023, 20:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 20:42 BST

The 26-year-old arrives from Forest Green Rovers as a free agent, penning a two-year Blues deal with a club option.

The midfielder, who has previously represented Coventry, Wolves and Colchester, made 29 appearances for Rovers in League One last term.

During two years at the New Lawn Stadium, he won promotion from League Two, totalling 79 games and two goals.

Stevenson was also part of the Coventry side which won the EFL Trophy at Wembley against Oxford United in 2017.

He joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully at Fratton Park during a busy start to the summer transfer window.

Pompey have completed the signing of former Coventry and Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ben Stevenson. Picture: Portsmouth FCPompey have completed the signing of former Coventry and Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ben Stevenson. Picture: Portsmouth FC
