The 26-year-old arrives from Forest Green Rovers as a free agent, penning a two-year Blues deal with a club option.

The midfielder, who has previously represented Coventry, Wolves and Colchester, made 29 appearances for Rovers in League One last term.

During two years at the New Lawn Stadium, he won promotion from League Two, totalling 79 games and two goals.

Stevenson was also part of the Coventry side which won the EFL Trophy at Wembley against Oxford United in 2017.

He joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully at Fratton Park during a busy start to the summer transfer window.