The News understands the coaching duo have joined John Keeley in being shown the door at Fratton Park.

Following Kenny Jackett’s dismissal in March, the pair remained to help Cowley and brother Nicky settle into the club.

The likeable pair would be regularly asked – often in match situations – for their opinions by the brothers when weighing up football decisions, reflecting their worth.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, certainly in the case of Gallen, their departures come as no surprise, with the Cowleys wanting to assemble their own backroom team.

Gallen arrived with Jackett in June 2017 and served as assistant manager, although stepped up in February when the manager was absent following an operation to remove a mole.

Following Jackett’s sacking after the Papa John’s Trophy final defeat to Salford in March, Gallen oversaw the Blues as caretaker boss at Peterborough.

Pompey lost that League One fixture 1-0 – and within days Cowley had arrived as head coach.

First-team coach Joe Gallen (right) has been let go by Danny Cowley as the Pompey overhaul continues. Picture: Joe Pepler

Wigley was appointed first-team coach in June 2018, replacing Robbie Blake, who had stayed on after Cook’s departure for Wigan.

The son of former Pompey player Steve, he helped with first-team coaching, while also handled Blues teams for under-23 and reserve fixtures.

It leaves head coach Danny and assistant Nicky as the only first-team coaching staff at present.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.