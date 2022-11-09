And the exciting midfielder has detailed how he is managing the unusual issue amid a busy first-team breakthrough for the Blues.

Mingi was given his maiden league start last month and produced an excellent man-of-the-match showing in the victory at Forest Green Rovers.

That formed part of four starts in a fortnight for the 22-year-old, along with a 45-minute EFL Trophy appearance against AFC Wimbledon.

This has all happened with Mingi dealing with a long-term issue called compartment syndrome, which affects blood flow to the shins and causes swelling.

Mingi admitted he still has no idea if and when the issue will strike.

He said: ‘It’s just on the day with my legs, really and truly.

‘The compartment syndrome seems to pick and choose when it wants to play up. That’s it.

‘I’ve had it for five years now.

‘It has its phases when it’s really bad.

‘Then it will settle down and it’s like I’m back to normal.’

Danny Cowley and Pompey’s medical team have taken steps to limit the impact of the syndrome by producing a special programme for Mingi.

The former Charlton and West Ham man is hopeful taking those steps will limit the impact of any problems.

Mingi added: ‘We need to just figure out what’s best for me.

‘In the warm-up, I may need to have an extended warm-up.

‘In training when we’re doing the pre-activation I’m always on the bike warming up properly.

‘Massage is another important thing, I need one every day.