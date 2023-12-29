Exeter vs Portsmouth injury news with 11 out and one doubt
Portsmouth have six players out with injuries as they take on Exeter City at St. James Park tonight.
Following a crushing 2-1 defeat against Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day, where the Gas beat Pompey with virtually the final kick of the game, John Mousinho's men will be looking to shake off any bad memories with a win over Exeter City at St. James Park tonight.
Despite this, Portsmouth's team is far from injury-free - they will have to make do without six registered players ahead of their trip to Devon. Pompey currently sit top of the League One table - and they'll be looking to solidify their position with a victory on the road.