Following a crushing 2-1 defeat against Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day, where the Gas beat Pompey with virtually the final kick of the game, John Mousinho's men will be looking to shake off any bad memories with a win over Exeter City at St. James Park tonight.

Despite this, Portsmouth's team is far from injury-free - they will have to make do without six registered players ahead of their trip to Devon. Pompey currently sit top of the League One table - and they'll be looking to solidify their position with a victory on the road.