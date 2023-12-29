News you can trust since 1877
Exeter vs Portsmouth injury news with 11 out and one doubt

Portsmouth have six players out with injuries as they take on Exeter City at St. James Park tonight.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 15:26 GMT

Following a crushing 2-1 defeat against Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day, where the Gas beat Pompey with virtually the final kick of the game, John Mousinho's men will be looking to shake off any bad memories with a win over Exeter City at St. James Park tonight.

Despite this, Portsmouth's team is far from injury-free - they will have to make do without six registered players ahead of their trip to Devon. Pompey currently sit top of the League One table - and they'll be looking to solidify their position with a victory on the road.

Zak Swanson will miss out on the game against Exeter with a groin injury.

1. Zak Swanson - out

Josh Oluwayemi is out with a broken finger.

2. Josh Oluwayemi - out

Connor Ogilvie was absent for Pompey's defeat against Bristol Rovers - his availability for the game against Exeter is likely to be no different.

3. Connor Ogilvie - Out

Tino Anjorin is expected back in mid-February from his hamstring tear.

4. Tino Anjorin - out

