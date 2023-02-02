And the Wales international has made it clear the existing squad need to relish the prospect of playing under the pressure of realising the Fratton faithful’s ambitions.

There’s been plenty of talk about what the target is for the Blues on the pitch under the Eisner regime, with angst to the fore in recent months.

Morrell acknowledged the team have given themselves a huge challenge to make the Championship this term, but his sights are firmly set on reaching the Championship in his time at PO4.

And the in-form 26-year-old feels it’s down to the players to sure they have the minerals to face the demands being placed upon them.

Morrell said: ‘Listen, this is a club with high expectations - I completely understand that.

‘It’s a place that if you don’t enjoy playing with pressure, you’re not going to thrive here.

‘It’s a big reason I came here - I knew there was an expectant fanbase.

Joe Morrell.

‘It’s something I try my best to deal with.

‘We understand that six years in League One is not good enough.

‘But we also understand disappointment now is part of the process.

‘Ultimately it will lead to this club being successful, both economically and on the pitch.

‘What we can control is on the pitch and we’re certainly no settling for any less than promotion.

‘Whether that is this season or next season, I came here to get promoted.

‘I’ve got one year left with an option after that.

‘If I leave here without getting promoted, it’s something which won’t sit well with me.

‘It’s certainly our intention, but we’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb this season.

‘It’s about taking it game by game at the minute and seeing where we end up.’

Pompey return to Fratton Park this weekend, for the first time since a protest from fan group PFC Coalition was staged in the win over Exeter.

That followed on from some toxic atmospheres as apathy reigned at the end of Danny Cowley’s tenure.

John Mousinho’s opening games have lifted the mood, but Morrell stated he’s understanding of the sentiment among fans.

He added: ‘The protest was mentioned against Exeter, but it didn’t affect us.

‘It comes back to this club having massive expectations, because of the success it’s had.

‘In my lifetime this club has won an FA Cup and was a Premier League.

‘It’s a massive reason why we all came here and the challenge is to get the club back to where it has been.

‘If I leave here and haven’t helped towards that it would be a massive disappointment.