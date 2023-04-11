Nonetheless, John Mousinho is convinced fit-again Tom Lowery is justifying the hype as he revels in regular Pompey action.

The popular midfielder marked his third-straight start for the Blues in the disappointing Bank Holiday Monday goalless draw with Morecambe.

It represents his longest run in the side since September, before a lengthy hamstring problem sidelined him for 22 fames.

And Mousinho has been delighted with the ex-Crewe man’s form since last month’s return to first-team action at Cambridge United.

He told The News: ‘There were a lot of expectations about Tom when he came back in the side.

‘When he appeared as a substitute at Cambridge, we all knew the fans were expecting a huge amount because of the fact he was in the side when Pompey went on that really good run at the start of the season.

‘He has come up to those levels, the rate of expectation hasn’t weighed him down, it has lifted him.

John Mousinho has praised Tom Lowery's Pompey displays since his long-awaited return from injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We need to keep seeing those performances and a couple of goals as well, but it is very encouraging.

‘We signed Tom for a reason and he has got back into the side for a reason – that’s because he’s a really good player.

‘He really affected the game on Friday, taking up some good positions against MK Dons, and they struggled to handle him.

‘Then, against Morecambe, he took up some excellent positions down that right, building up a really good relationship with Joe Rafferty and Owen Dale.

‘The next part of his game is to step things up and start putting the ball into the back of the net, which I’m sure he’ll be able to do, and he’ll be disappointed with those finishes on Monday.

‘But Tom’s back in full flow now and another 90 minutes under his belt is really positive for me.’

With Marlon Pack operating in a holding role, Lowery and Ryan Tunnicliffe were the central midfielders asked to play further forward.

And irrespective of the frustrating result which drags the Blues further away from the play-off race, Lowery continues to catch his eye.

He added: ‘Tom is in the side to create and can really affect the game higher up the pitch.

