Ahead of the release of their retained list, the Hatters have four contracted goalkeepers.

Critically, that number doesn’t include Wembley keeper Ethan Horvath, who will now return to Nottingham Forest.

Certainly Luton’s goalkeeping department faces a summer overhaul, with Macey, James Shea, James Walton and Harry Isted on their books.

In truth, none of that quartet are likely to be first choice in the Premier League following Sunday’s play-off final penalty shoot-out triumph over Coventry at Wembley.

That’s heartening for the Blues, who have identified Macey as a key close-season signing after impressing on loan.

Although contracted to Kenilworth Road for another year, there is great confidence the former Arsenal youngster will now be given the green light to leave as the Premier League newcomers seek to strengthen.

Macey himself is keen on a Blues return, having enjoyed his time on the south coast in a spell consisting of 21 appearances, offering cherished regular first-team football.

Pompey are hoping Luton's promotion to the Premier League can help their pursuit of Matt Macey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite only arriving at Luton in June 2022 for an undisclosed fee from Hibernian, he has featured just once – and they were happy to loan him to Pompey six months later.

Instead American international Horvath was first choice in their promotion campaign, amassing 51 appearances during a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old has 12 months remaining on his City Ground contract and his future remains to be seen after 11 appearances in two years for Forest.

Indeed, Steve Cooper’s goalkeepers in their Premier League season were Manchester United’s Dean Henderson and then PSG’s Keylor Navas – both loan arrangements.

That also leaves them searching for a new number one, which could well put Horvath into the equation following an excellent season at Luton.

Regardless, there will be contracted goalkeepers leaving Kenilworth Road this summer.

The long-serving Shea was on the bench for Rob Edwards’ side at Wembley, having returned from a lengthy absence in February following knee surgery.

The 31-year-old last signed a new contract in April 2022, although at the time the Hatters did not announce its length.

Elsewhere, in January they recruited Walton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee following 62 appearances for the Tykes.

Initially identified as a back up to Horvath, he sustained an injury in February and has yet to make his debut, coinciding with Shea’s comeback.

Of the quartet, Walton is likely to retain more of a future with Edwards’ men considering his short time at the club and the financial outlay to secure him.

Their fourth – and final – contracted keeper is Isted, who, as part of the deal for Walton, joined Barnsley on loan in January until the season’s end.

Isted, a former Pompey Academy player, has made just three league appearances in six years at Kenilworth Road and his time there appears to be at an end.

Remarkably, although earmarked to serve as back-up to first-choice Bradley Collins, he has capitalised on his rival’s injury absence to now keep him out of the side.

Ahead of their League One play-off final clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Isted had made 21 appearances, with Collins currently on the bench.