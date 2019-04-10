Have your say

Pompey now sold out their entire allocation for the crunch League One promotion trip to Sunderland later this month.

More than 3,000 members of the Fratton faithful will make the longest away trip of the campaign to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 27.

Pompey fans at Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Supporters snapped up the initial allocation that went on sale last week.

The Blues were handed an additional 266 tickets and they’ve already been purchased after going on sale this morning.

A white-hot atmosphere is expected in Wearside for a showdown that will likely have significant ramifications on the race for the Championship.

The Black Cats' 1-1 draw with Burton last night moved them into the top two.

However, Jack Ross’ side are just three points above fourth-placed Pompey, with both sides now playing 40 games.

Kenny Jackett’s men will go into the showdown having already defeated Sunderland twice this campaign.

The Blues delivered a 3-1 victory at Fratton Park in December, while they were triumphant on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley last month.