Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton?
1. Will Norris - 7
Couldn’t be criticised for goals on night when keeper handled the conditions in pretty impressive fashion - and made some important takes.
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Tough night’s work against Blackett-Taylor, but stuck stoically to one of the biggest tests he’ll face this season.
3. Sean Raggett - 8 MOTM
Rock solid in defence as his colossal presence continues to be so important. Needs space on the mural if Pompey go up! Photo: Jason Brown
