The former Blues striker has alleged the now 73-year-old requested a £6,000 kickback per month in order to pick him when the duo were together at QPR from 2010 to 2012.

Now, the FA is looking into such accusations, according to The Sun and The Daily Mail.

In a TikTok video which has been seen online, the former Fratton man said: ‘He (Warnock) was giving me the chance to play, but he was taking away some of my money.

‘He wanted six grand cash a month or something like that. Then he started talking numbers.

‘I said: “Why are you talking numbers? It’s not happening”. Then he said: “What do you mean?”.’

Vine came through the Fratton Park ranks and was granted his debut against Sheffield United by Steve Claridge in December 2000.

Following 13 appearances, he left the south coast in 2005, enjoying spells at Luton and Birmingham, before arriving at Loftus Road in 2007.

Rowan Vine made 13 appearances for Pompey.

He was with QPR until 2012, with Warnock at the helm for his final three years on their books.

Vine added: ‘He was shocked as he couldn’t see the bad side of the deal. But it wasn’t a deal I could take as a man. I’ve got principles.

‘So I said: “If you want me to play for your team just ask me”.’

The allegations follow ex-Crystal Palace winger Jason Puncheon’s similar claims on social media eight years ago – which Warnock denied.

Shortly after, the former Southampton midfielder was fined £15,000 for his Twitter activity and warned about his future conduct, after admitting an FA charge for his comments.

Warnock, who retired from football in April, almost became Pompey boss in 2005.

After Alain Perrin was dismissed from Fratton Park, the then-Sheffield United boss was lined-up as a replacement, until a late change of heart from Milan Mandaric.