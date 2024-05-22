Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey triallist Thiago Motta is set to land himself one of Europe’s top managerial positions.

The one-time midfielder, who arrived at Fratton Park in 2008 after being released by Atletico Madrid, is poised to be named Juventus’ next head coach.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 41-year-old will tell current employers Bologna that he is heading to the Serie A giants, where he will sign a three-year deal, upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

The Bianconeri are on the lookout for a new boss after their decision last week to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri just days after he secured the Coppa Italia. He was sacked for ‘certain behaviours’ during and after Juventus’ win against Atalanta that were deemed ‘incompatible’ with club values.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Romana said: ‘Juventus contract proposal to Thiago Motta to become their new head coach for next season is three year deal, valid until June 2027. Thiago Motta did an excellent job as Bologna manager qualifying to UCL… and he will inform the club about his final decision soon.’

Motta has been in charge at Bologna since 2022 and helped the Stadio Dall’ara outfit secure a place in next season’s Champions League by guiding them to fourth in this term’s Serie A table - finishing above Juventus on goal difference. Juve will be the former Italy international’s fourth senior managerial appointment following spells in charge of Genoa and Spezia.

The Brazilian rocked up at Pompey in the summer of 2008 keen to ply his trade in the Premier League after seven seasons in La Liga that included two league title wins with Barcelona. He trained with the Blues, who had seen FA Cup-winning midfielder Sulley Muntari and Pedro Mendes depart, and featured in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Southampton.

However, no deal materialised, leaving the then 26-year-old to move to Genoa on a free transfer. Trophy-laden careers at Inter Milan and PSG then followed, before Motta retired on 2018.

Speaking at the time, Harry Redknapp said: ‘I liked him. "I think chief executive Peter Storrie has made him a short-term contract offer. If you ask me, though, I do get the feeling it is not going to happen.

‘He has had a bad knee but if that's all right he's a good player. I saw him play against Chelsea two or three years ago for Barcelona and he was fantastic that night in the middle of the park.’