The 20-year-old has made the jump to Championship side Wigan on loan until the end of the season.

He was one of two signings made by new boss Kolo Toure, joining alongside defender Steven Caulker who arrived on Monday at the DW Stadium.

His link up with the Latics marks the latest switch in his young career, which looked to be heading into orbit before his move to Fratton Park in 2021.

It follows after Azeez’s spell with Spanish second-tier side UD Ibiza where he spent the first half the campaign, but again failed to live up to expectations.

In fact, the midfielder failed to score in any of his 10 outings in all competitions as he looked to kick on after his disappointing stay on the south coast.

However, the England youth international was recalled by the Gunners on Monday, bringing an end to another underwhelming loan spell.

Azeez had been highly tipped to succeed at PO4 after joining from the Emirates in August 2021.

Miguel Azeez.

His first loan stint away from Mikel Arteta’s side saw him score just once in 10 outings under Danny Cowley, with just six of his outings coming in League One.

Unsurprisingly, the midfielder was recalled by Arsenal in January 2022, just five months into his season-long loan.

He rose through the ranks with the north London outfit, impressing in Kevin Betsy’s under-23’s side.

And it was there where he played his best football as he flourished in the Gunners’ academy.

Now the youngster is set to reignite his connection with his former youth head coach at Wigan, with the 44-year-old who is part of Toure’s coaching set-up.

Speaking to Football.London, Azeez admitted he was able to thrive under Betsy who was unlocked his talent.

He said: ‘I feel like it’s important to play different positions, so you understand what other players need from you when you back into that position.

