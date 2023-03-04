Pompey recorded a third straight League One win for the first time since September.
Colby Bishop’s second-half goal settled the contest 1-0 in the Blues’ favour, yet it was far from a convincing display from John Mousinho’s men.
Cambridge had numerous opportunities and came to regret those missed chances, although there were some decent Pompey performances and here are our on-the-whistle ratings...
1. Portsmouth forward Owen Dale is tackled by Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby and Cambridge United forward Jack Lankester during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Portsmouth at the Abbey Stadium, Cambridge, England on 4 March 2023.
Owen Dale tries to make things happen against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Matt Macey - 7
Will be relieved Cambridge missed three glorious first-half chances when Pompey were struggling. Nonetheless, good positioning to deal with other chances and very solid.
3. Joe Rafferty - 7
Not his usual standard on delivery, but wasn’t alone in awful Blues first half. Always wants to get in attacks, though, never goes hiding, and defensively so sound.
4. Sean Raggett - 8
Comfortably the pick of Pompey’s defenders and another towering display as his recent upturn in form continues. Won everything aerially and a great far-post block 15 minutes from time.
