News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fans never stopped singing his name...Hugely influential at present...Not the same player... - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Cambridge United

Pompey recorded a third straight League One win for the first time since September.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
26 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 5:28pm

Colby Bishop’s second-half goal settled the contest 1-0 in the Blues’ favour, yet it was far from a convincing display from John Mousinho’s men.

Cambridge had numerous opportunities and came to regret those missed chances, although there were some decent Pompey performances and here are our on-the-whistle ratings...

1. Portsmouth forward Owen Dale is tackled by Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby and Cambridge United forward Jack Lankester during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Portsmouth at the Abbey Stadium, Cambridge, England on 4 March 2023.

Owen Dale tries to make things happen against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Matt Macey - 7

Will be relieved Cambridge missed three glorious first-half chances when Pompey were struggling. Nonetheless, good positioning to deal with other chances and very solid.

Photo: None

Photo Sales

3. Joe Rafferty - 7

Not his usual standard on delivery, but wasn’t alone in awful Blues first half. Always wants to get in attacks, though, never goes hiding, and defensively so sound.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Sean Raggett - 8

Comfortably the pick of Pompey’s defenders and another towering display as his recent upturn in form continues. Won everything aerially and a great far-post block 15 minutes from time.

Photo: NationalWorld

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Neil AllenPortsmouthLeague OneBluesPompeyJohn Mousinho