Thanks to a friendship that has lasted since the 1970s and includes countless trips to Italy, a number of Blues fans spent last weekend in Tuscany to cheer on Lucca in their Serie C game against Fermana - with a Pompey influence central to the big-game atmosphere at the Stadio Porta Elisa.

Explaining how a bunch of Blues fans adopted Lucchese as their second team, Colin Hyson explained.

‘Basically, the partnership goes back quite a few years.

‘One of my friends has a good rapport with some of the Lucca fans, he goes there often with his brother and they’ve come back a few times with them.

‘They’ve taken them to Charlton away this year and they’ve been to Fratton Park, and I believe about six or seven of the Lucca fans are coming back over for the fixture with Wycombe on March 19.

‘They also want to come over for Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season.

‘Our friend, got the ball rolling, and at Charlton away this season another Pompey friend ‘Earnie’ met them all, too.

Lucca and Pompey have formed an unlikely partnership. Picture: Ady Miles

‘It just so happens to be his 60th birthday next month so it worked out that we went over to Lucca in celebration of that.

‘The Lucca lads invited us over for the weekend and they were so, so welcoming.’

On Sunday night, images of gigantic banners and sections of Italian fans chanting ‘Pompey’ dominated the Blues’ social media landscape.

Hyson explained how the Lucca supporters had spent hours making the banners for their arrival and ensured it remained in good condition for any future trips.

He added: ‘The Lucca fans spent a couple of weeks making the banner.

'When we were at a bar, those who made it took it out of this car which was just round the corner from the ground. It was probably about six-foot high and goes along 100-foot.

‘At the end of the game we went back into the city and they had already repaired it, after it had ripped on the ground, and had it back out.

‘We spent three days there, having a few beers and a sing-song. It was a really excellent trip and all the younger Italian lads look after us.

‘They fully immerse themselves with us by singing songs such as Play up Pompey.’

Hyson concluded: ‘I think this partnership goes back many years.

'I think Pompey might have played them either in a friendly in the 1970s or the Anglo-Italian cup fixtures.

‘It’s most definitely carrying on after last weekend. Like I said, about six of them are visiting for the Wycombe game later this month.’

