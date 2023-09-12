Watch more videos on Shots!

The Blues’ Academy side will face the Royal Artillery at Privett Park on Wednesday night (7.45pm) during the year-long calendar of events.

The Army regiment are regarded as one of the forerunners to the club’s inception on April 5, 1898, having been based at Cambridge Barracks.

Nowadays the 14th Regiment is located at Larkhill Garrison in Wiltshire and will be providing the opposition at Gosport Borough.

Pompey will wear their third strip for the fixture, with the salmon pink kit reflecting their colours for the opening decade of existence.

And also part of proceedings will be a pre-match Q&A with fans from 7pm, involving Mousinho, Saydee, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte.

Colin Farmery, chairman of the 125 Anniversary Committee, told The News: ‘It has been in gestation for quite a long time. Probably this time last year we were having some initial conversations over who we might play as one of our commemorative fixtures and the Royal Artillery came out.

‘We reached out initially to Jeff Harris from the Pompey Armed Forces Supporters’ Club. He put us in contact with a few people and we’ve been working to pull the fixture together ever since.

Koby Mottoh in action against Gosport in pre-season. He will be back at Privett Park on Wednesday night as Pompey's Academy take on the Royal Artillery. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘In terms of the game, it has a very significant historical resonance. The Royal Artillery were the main team in Portsmouth in the late 1890s and it was their success and the fact they were attracting several thousands to their bigger games which persuaded the business people who wanted to set up a professional team that it was viable.

‘They are the perfect opponent to invite to play a commemorative fixture – and also give us the opportunity to involve the Academy in the 125th Anniversary celebrations.

‘They will also become the first Pompey team since 1909 to actually wear the salmon pink, white shorts and black socks, which is based on the original kit.

‘When the club was founded in 1899-1900, we were elected directly to the Southern League’s First Division and only had a limited range of colours to choose from. Salmon pink was available and played in that from 1899 through to 1909.