John Mousinho insists Myles Peart-Harris’ Pompey loan has been ‘far beyond’ their expectations.

And he has backed the 21-year-old to challenge for a place at parent club Brentford next season.

Peart-Harris capped his Blues farewell with the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at Lincoln which brought up 97 points for the campaign.

Myles Peart-Harris celebrates giving Pompey the lead at Lincoln in his final appearance.

The attacker had been recalled to the starting XI after impressing Mousinho with his half-time entrance against Wigan last weekend.

It represented his second goal in 12 appearances since arriving on loan from the Premier League in January - and the Blues boss has sung his praises.

Mousinho told The News: ‘If you take Myles’ loan as a whole, he stepped up last year from being relegated with Forest Green and now has a league winners’ medal around his neck.

‘He has started 10 games, scored two goals, and I don’t think has been lost when he has started a game. His impact has been far beyond what we thought we’d get - and far beyond what we needed from him.

‘If you had said all of that would happen when we brought Myles in, I would call it a very, very successful loan.

‘Over the past couple of weeks he hasn’t been in the side and sometimes out of the squad, which is obviously going to be a disappointment. However, the only reason he came on last week is he has been training really well.

‘He’s started this week because he played so well against Wigan and trained well this week. I think he has a very, very exciting career ahead of him and his next step should be to try to get into the Brentford side.’

Before Lincoln, Peart-Harris had previously been left out of three of the last five squads.

However, he was granted his first start since the 1-0 victory at Peterborough - and Mousinho was delighted with the youngster’s display.

He added: ‘I thought Myles was really good in the first half, finding pockets on the left-hand side and causing some problems.

‘He probably needs to make sure he realises the fact that, while he’s physically brilliant and very technically good, he just needs to keep dominating games.

‘I love the fact we were able to switch him back into the middle of the park and he caused a huge amount of problems.