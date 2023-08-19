Farcical scenes at Portsmouth v Cheltenham as game is paused in order to find assistant referee

A tannoy SOS baffled a sold-out crowd as a request was made for a qualified referee to make himself known to stewards.

The search was launched on 55 minutes after a second injury suffered by the match official team put the game under threat.

Fourth official Stephen Brown was called into action in the first half, after one of Ben Toner’s assistant referees suffered what is believed to have been a calf injury.

That prevented him from fulfilling touchline duties as Brown ran the line. It then contributed to total confusion setting in 10 minutes into the second half, when another match official suffered an injury.

Cue comical scenes as several fans raised their hands to accept the challenge of stepping out of the stands and onto the pitch.

At one point, the offer of help didn’t appear to be enough, though, as serious doubts were placed on the game continuing.

The Cheltenham players left the field of play, while Robins boss Wade Elliott was spotted in deep conversation was opposite number John Mousinho.

Pompey's game against Cheltenham was delayed for approximately 20 minutes in the second half

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) representative who was in attendance was seen on his phone, possibly seeking clarification on what to do.

Meanwhile, following his chat with Elliott, Mousinho found himself in deep conversation with CEO Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes who made their way to pitchside.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a fan from the south stand took his place on the touchline to allow the game to continue – much to the delight and amusement of those Pompey and Cheltenham fans presence.