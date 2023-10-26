Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Compatriots Kusini Yengi and Alex Robertson have become inseparable following their summer arrivals to the south coast, bonding over Sydney and Aussie slang.

Certainly both have made impressive instant impacts for the table-toppers, aiding the Blues’ drive for Championship football next season.

Robertson has, of course, spent the last eight years in this country, playing for Manchester United and then Manchester City, before embarking on a season-long loan with Pompey.

Yet for the 24-year-old Yengi, whose mother was born in Chelmsford, Essex, it’s the first time in English surroundings – and his team-mate has been an excellent guide.

The Australia Under-23 international told The News: ‘Obviously we’re both from Australia, but hadn’t come across each other before arrived at Pompey. Now we’re great mates off the pitch.

‘We spend quite a lot of time together, both living in Fareham, and travel into training together as well.

‘Alex understands me a bit better than some of the other boys because of the Aussie connection, so it’s great to have him here. His family are also here, so that has been fantastic for me.

Kusini Yengi has been helped to settle into English life by compatriot Alex Robertson. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s great to have someone who understands my banter and things that I like. There are little slang words which I use and some of the English lads don’t use – then there’s some of the English slang that I don’t really use.

‘He understands both and has been teaching me English slang. Alex has been over here a while now, more so the north of England, so understands the culture a bit better than me.

‘Alex also comes from Sydney and, while I am from Adelaide, I lived there last year because I was playing there for the Western Sydney Warriors, so we know some of the same places.

‘It’s just great having a fellow Aussie here to help each other settle into the club.’

So far, the two have totalled just 52 minutes on the pitch together, consisting of four Pompey matches.

Most recently, Yengi appeared as an 89th-minute substitute at Cambridge United on Tuesday night, with Robertson featuring for the full duration having started the match.

And Yengi is hoping the Aussie pair can be handed more game time together as the Blues’ season progresses.

He added: ‘Alex has been playing great and settled into the club really well.

‘He’s a very technically-gifted player, really good on the ball, who can play in a number of different positions, has excellent work-rate and brings a lot to the team.