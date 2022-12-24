'Feelings of guilt and letting people down': Newcastle United boss relives Portsmouth pain which wrecked former Burnley and Bournemouth boss' career
Eddie Howe remembered the Pompey injury heartache which savaged his career as he spoke of empathy for one of his current players.
The Newcastle United boss told how he believes he has a good understanding of striker Alexander Isak’s pain as he battles a thigh problem.
Isak has been sidelined since September, after picking up the issue while on international duty with Sweden.
That’s stalled a promising start to the 23-year-old’s Magpies career, after two goals in three appearances following his £63m arrival from Real Sociedad.
Howe has his own experience of suffering the depressing low caused by being on the receiving end of a serious injury.
The former Pompey defender’s Fratton career spanned just two appearances, following his £400,000 arrival from Bournemouth as Harry Redknapp’s first signing in 2002.
Howe lasted nine minutes of the 2-0 opening-day win over Nottingham Forest, in the 2002-03 Division One title-winning season.
That proved to be the last time he kicked the ball for the club, returning to Dean Court where he saw out the rest of his playing career.
Retiring at the age of 29 paved the way for Howe to make his mark as manager, however, with his experiences aiding him when it comes to Isak’s current mindset.
Howe told the Shields Gazette: ‘I’d say it’s been very difficult for him, without being in his head.
‘I’ve had a feeling of that, going to a new club. I moved to Portsmouth, and never played really, just two games.
‘I had a lot of emotions running through me, feelings of guilt and letting people down, my body not being able to allow me to execute what I wanted it to.
‘Alex will no doubt feel those same emotions in some degree.
‘So I know that feeling, you want to go and prove yourself at a new club and to new supporters. He just hasn’t been able to do that.
‘There can also be benefits. Sometimes when you’re away from the spotlight, you can get to know your team-mates and the club.
‘You can begin to feel at home so, when you do step back on the pitch, you’re more comfortable in your surroundings.
‘We have to look at the positives, and hope he comes back and makes a real impact for us.’