'Fell off my seat. What a team this is' - Portsmouth fans are dreaming after Conor Shaughnessy's incredible last-gasp winner against Carlisle

Pompey fans on social media are believing!
By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
The Blues snatched a last-gasp winner against Carlisle thanks to centre-back Conor Shaughnessy – his second match-winner in stoppage-time for Pompey in consecutive league games.

Coupled with second-placed Oxford dropping points at home to Blackpool, the 1-0 win against the Cumbrians sees John Mousinho’s side open up a three-point lead at the top of the League One table.

And with the Blues securing a sixth-straight league win on the way to extending their unbeaten run, many of the Fratton faithful are daring to dream of a return to the Championsip.

Conor Shaughnessy celebrates his winner against Carlisle UnitedConor Shaughnessy celebrates his winner against Carlisle United
Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, said at the full-time whistle.

@kevypiow: Such a different Pompey this!!! Just not happening and then boom! Never give up #pompey.

@monolocoUK: It's all going our way. Incredible Brilliant, brilliant Pompey.

@SamElliot: fell out my seat.

@NWalesPompey: Teams who get promotion grind out wins like that, what a team this is!

@racingspoon: It’s written in the stars I tell you. #pompey #pup

@JR95_Pompey: This team is something else!! Come on you beautiful blues.

@singlefin: Finding a way! #Pompey #promotion.

@Underwood199520: This season just feels DIFFERENT in every possible way!

@JR95_Pompey: What a beautiful Saturday. This team is special!

@HazzaTWood96: Shaughnessy does it again to get us the three points at home to Carlisle late on, we could've and should've scored more but we get the win in the end, get in, PUP.

@WillHughes_: I LOVE THIS FOOTBALL CLUB.

@Rskelly99: Football without Shaughnessy is nothing. PLAY UP POMPEY.

