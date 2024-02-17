Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes the introduction of 'home ends behind both goals' has ramped up Fratton Park's atmosphere - and he's loving it.

The head coach is delighted with the remodelled Milton End, which can now house substantially more Blues followers in addition to away support.

According to Mousinho, the benefit was noticeable in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Cambridge United, with the winning goals arriving while attacking that end.

Pompey's players celebrate Myles Peart-Harris' goal in front of the Milton End. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Reading are next up, having sold out their 2,000 ticket allocation within four days, yet no longer are visiting supporters the dominant number in the Milton End.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Cambridge turned us around the other night. They were hoping it would be to their advantage because we wouldn’t be kicking towards the Fratton End in the second half, where we’ve had a lot of joy, particularly this season.

‘With it being 1-1 at half-time and then us kicking towards the Milton End ended up not making an ounce of difference. If anything, we were better in the second half.

‘To me, it feels both ends are home ends - and that’s a big thing for a lot of clubs I’ve seen up and down the country.

‘We have spoken about this with Andy (Cullen) and the executives. When you don’t have one entire stand dedicated to away fans., it makes a difference - and it made a difference the other night.

‘Pompey fans travel in such numbers. Take going to Burton, for example, we sell out the away end and it becomes a like home atmosphere, which is a real advantage for us as the away team.

‘What we have at the moment at Fratton Park is a really, really good atmosphere and kicking into both ends both feel like home ends.

‘There has been a real change to Fratton Park since I first came into the football club. The development work was still going on back then and, now completed, it has made a massive difference.

‘It definitely improves the atmosphere. There are very few things which can improve the atmosphere at Fratton Park - and this seems to have made a difference.’

It epitomises the feel-good factor that rightly surrounds the League One leaders at present.

Mousinho added: ‘Potentially there could be more than 20,000 there, which obviously would include quite a few Reading fans coming down because of their away support and the fact it’s one of the closest fixtures.