News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Final EFL attendance table shows biggest fanbases out of Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County & others - gallery

Portsmouth were one of the best supported sides in League One last season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th May 2023, 10:30 BST

The Football League season reaches its conclusion this weekend with the EFL play-offs taking centre stage at Wembley.

Portsmouth will play in League One again next term after missing out on the play-offs but will have hopes of a top-six finish in their first full season under John Mousinho next campaign.

Pompey will be joined by either Carlisle United or Stockport County in the third tier next term as the two sides contest the League Two play-off final.

In the League One play-off final, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley face off on Monday with one side set to remain in the division for another season.

With only games at neutral grounds left to play, here’s where Portsmouth’s average home attendance stands compared to the other EFL clubs with the biggest home support...

Average attendance: 8,393

1. Oxford United

Average attendance: 8,393

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 8,411

2. MK Dons

Average attendance: 8,411

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 8,486

3. Lincoln City

Average attendance: 8,486

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 8,907

4. 37th: Bristol Rovers

Average attendance: 8,907

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:PortsmouthEFLLeague OneWembley