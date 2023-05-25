Portsmouth were one of the best supported sides in League One last season

The Football League season reaches its conclusion this weekend with the EFL play-offs taking centre stage at Wembley.

Portsmouth will play in League One again next term after missing out on the play-offs but will have hopes of a top-six finish in their first full season under John Mousinho next campaign.

Pompey will be joined by either Carlisle United or Stockport County in the third tier next term as the two sides contest the League Two play-off final.

In the League One play-off final, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley face off on Monday with one side set to remain in the division for another season.

With only games at neutral grounds left to play, here’s where Portsmouth’s average home attendance stands compared to the other EFL clubs with the biggest home support...

1 . Oxford United Average attendance: 8,393

2 . MK Dons Average attendance: 8,411

3 . Lincoln City Average attendance: 8,486

4 . 37th: Bristol Rovers Average attendance: 8,907