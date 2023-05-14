News you can trust since 1877
Final League One attendance table shows biggest fanbases out of Portsmouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town & others - gallery

Portsmouth are one of the best supported sides in League One

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 13th May 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 11:30 BST

The League One season is done and dusted for another year with just the play-offs left to decide.

Portsmouth will spend another season in the third tier after finishing the campaign in 8th, seven points behind Peterborough United in 6th.

Under John Mousinho, Pompey’s form improved and they will be hoping to mount a play-off challenge next term. They are one of the best supported sides in the division, and we looked how their attendances compare to the rest of the league.

With a number of former Premier League clubs taking residence in League One, here’s how Pompey compare to their rivals. Take a look...

Average attendance: 2,988

1. 24th: Accrington Stanley

Average attendance: 2,988

Average attendance: 3,179

2. 23rd: Forest Green

Average attendance: 3,179

Average attendance: 3,445

3. 22nd: Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,445

Average attendance: 3,497

4. 21st: Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 3,497

