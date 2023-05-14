Portsmouth are one of the best supported sides in League One

The League One season is done and dusted for another year with just the play-offs left to decide.

Portsmouth will spend another season in the third tier after finishing the campaign in 8th, seven points behind Peterborough United in 6th.

Under John Mousinho, Pompey’s form improved and they will be hoping to mount a play-off challenge next term. They are one of the best supported sides in the division, and we looked how their attendances compare to the rest of the league.

With a number of former Premier League clubs taking residence in League One, here’s how Pompey compare to their rivals. Take a look...

24th: Accrington Stanley Average attendance: 2,988

23rd: Forest Green Average attendance: 3,179

22nd: Burton Albion Average attendance: 3,445

21st: Fleetwood Town Average attendance: 3,497