Final League One table predicted for Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Peterborough United & Derby County - gallery

Portsmouth came from 2-0 down on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the League One season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:30 GMT

Portsmouth remain top of the League One table after coming from 2-0 down to beat Reading 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, with the victory extending their lead over second-placed Oxford United who could only draw 2-2 at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Two goals in four minutes from Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage gave Reading the lead but Tino Anjorin pulled one back before Colby Bishop struck in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time to level matters. Terry Devlin then claimed the winning goal just before the hour as Amadou Mbengue was sent off late in the game for Reading. Pompey are now six points clear of Oxford in second and remain six points ahead of Bolton in third, although both clubs have played a game fewer than John Mousinho’s side who now have 10 wins and five draws from their first 15 games.

But how do Portsmouth’s League One title hopes compare to the likes of Bolton, Oxford, Barnsley and Derby County following their dramatic win over the Royals? We take a look at what the bookmakers think...

1. Where are John Mousinho’s side predicted to finish in the League One table following Saturday’s win against Reading?

Current League One title odds: 2000/1

2. Cheltenham Town

Current League One title odds: 1500/1

3. Carlisle United

Current League One title odds: 1000/1

4. Fleetwood Town

