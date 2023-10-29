Portsmouth remain top of the League One table after coming from 2-0 down to beat Reading 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, with the victory extending their lead over second-placed Oxford United who could only draw 2-2 at home to Wycombe Wanderers .

Two goals in four minutes from Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage gave Reading the lead but Tino Anjorin pulled one back before Colby Bishop struck in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time to level matters. Terry Devlin then claimed the winning goal just before the hour as Amadou Mbengue was sent off late in the game for Reading. Pompey are now six points clear of Oxford in second and remain six points ahead of Bolton in third, although both clubs have played a game fewer than John Mousinho’s side who now have 10 wins and five draws from their first 15 games.