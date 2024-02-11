Portsmouth registered a fourth win in five to cement their place at the top of League One on Saturday, beating Carlisle 1-0. Paddy Lane scored the only goal of the game at Brunton Park on the hour mark, slotting home brilliantly after getting on the end of Abu Kamara's through ball.
John Mousinho's side are right in the fight for promotion to the Championship but their current standing as front-runners is helped in part by the fact they've played a game more than Derby County and three more than Bolton Wanderers.
It looks to be a race between those three for the top two spots, with one likely to settle for play-offs. But where will Pompey be after all 46 games have been played? Data collected by Football Web Pages has predicted the final table, which you can see below.