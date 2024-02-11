Portsmouth registered a fourth win in five to cement their place at the top of League One on Saturday, beating Carlisle 1-0. Paddy Lane scored the only goal of the game at Brunton Park on the hour mark, slotting home brilliantly after getting on the end of Abu Kamara's through ball.

John Mousinho's side are right in the fight for promotion to the Championship but their current standing as front-runners is helped in part by the fact they've played a game more than Derby County and three more than Bolton Wanderers.