The League One season is now well beyond its midpoint - however, there is still plenty of time to go before the end of the 2023/24 campaign. In this piece, we'll be looking at how England's third division might shape up after 46 games have been played, according to data from Football Web Pages.
Currently, Portsmouth are sitting pretty at the top of the League One table - but the data we have used seems to believe that they will not maintain their position. The question is this - how far are Pompey forecasted to fall and will they do enough to earn promotion? Take a look...