The Blues have lost the services of Louis Thompson, Tom Lowery, Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack over the last two months.

Instead, Jay Mingi has been handed his full Football League debut, while Ryan Tunnicliffe has earned his first league starts since April.

Yet there has been another central midfielder also occupying the treatment room – Harry Jewitt-White.

Loaned to Gosport in August, the 18-year-old has gone on to make just four appearances, while hasn’t featured since September 3.

His time at Privett Park has been hampered by a three-match suspension and subsequently collecting a groin issue while on duty for Wales under-19s last month.

Under terms of the loan, he also hasn’t even been able to turn out for Pompey in the Papa John’s Trophy or the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Still, Jewitt-White is now ready to return to action for Gosport, with potentially an outing in tonight’s Southern League Premier Division South match with Harrow Borough.

Picture: Tom Phillips

Although with his loan spell scheduled to expire on Monday, Danny Cowley admits the highly-regarded youngster may be required to stay around Pompey’s first-team.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We have quite a busy schedule and have some injuries, so we’ll keep Dan (Gifford) and Harry (Jewitt-White) around the group at the moment, which is a necessity.

‘We don't like to do that, we want them out playing, you always want to be player-centred and make the decision around the player, but they are the next two in.

‘Harry tweaked a groin in the Wales camp. We haven’t charged Gosport during that time because he did it playing for Wales, it didn’t seem fair.

‘He hasn’t played for Gosport since before that international break, but he’s back now and is fine.

‘Although we might have to call him back because we have so many injuries.’

Jewitt-White was sent off on his third appearance for Gosport, shown a straight red card for retaliation at Winchester City in August.

Despite a three-game ban, he was allowed to face Hamworthy United in the FA Cup on September 3 – but has not played since.

Regardless, he’s impressed manager Shaun Gale during the loan spell and, as he nears selection, was a spectator at Privett Park on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with Dorchester.

Jewitt-White has made five first-team appearances for Pompey, while also featured prominantly in their pre-season friendly programme, joining them for July’s Spanish training camp.

