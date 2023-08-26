There was controversy and ill feeling as Pompey collected their third draw of the season – and a club record.
A goalless draw at Stevenage proved frustrating in a tight match of few goal-scoring opportunities, particularly for the Blues.
There was also the twin dismissal of Joe Rafferty and Jake Forster-Caskey in the 56th minute, following a skirmish between the pair.
Overall, a point at the Lamex Stadium was disappointing – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Prevented certain goal when he saved Jamie Reid’s header on 20 minutes. Came out of his box well late on and was clattered by List, without punishment, while some important late punches out. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6 - Sent Off
Had looked sound defensively until a moment of controversy on 56 minutes when he was dismissed along with Jake Forster-Caskey following a scuffle between the pair while on the ground. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 7
Pompey’s most consistent player this season was at it again, while also showed his versatility. Following Rafferty’s red card, he switched to the right of a back three and pushed forward with the ball on a couple of occasions . Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8 - MOM
A colossus in the air all match, on occasions heading the ball away while winning fouls. Growing into his Pompey role and certainly his best display for the club since arriving from Burton. Photo: Jason Brown