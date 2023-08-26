News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Colby Bishop battles with Stevenage midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop battles with Stevenage midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Colby Bishop battles with Stevenage midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Finest display for club', 'Still trying to get best out of him', 'Not clicking yet': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Stevenage

There was controversy and ill feeling as Pompey collected their third draw of the season – and a club record.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 26th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

A goalless draw at Stevenage proved frustrating in a tight match of few goal-scoring opportunities, particularly for the Blues.

There was also the twin dismissal of Joe Rafferty and Jake Forster-Caskey in the 56th minute, following a skirmish between the pair.

Overall, a point at the Lamex Stadium was disappointing – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Prevented certain goal when he saved Jamie Reid’s header on 20 minutes. Came out of his box well late on and was clattered by List, without punishment, while some important late punches out.

1. Will Norris - 7

Prevented certain goal when he saved Jamie Reid’s header on 20 minutes. Came out of his box well late on and was clattered by List, without punishment, while some important late punches out. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Had looked sound defensively until a moment of controversy on 56 minutes when he was dismissed along with Jake Forster-Caskey following a scuffle between the pair while on the ground.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6 - Sent Off

Had looked sound defensively until a moment of controversy on 56 minutes when he was dismissed along with Jake Forster-Caskey following a scuffle between the pair while on the ground. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Pompey’s most consistent player this season was at it again, while also showed his versatility. Following Rafferty’s red card, he switched to the right of a back three and pushed forward with the ball on a couple of occasions .

3. Regan Poole - 7

Pompey’s most consistent player this season was at it again, while also showed his versatility. Following Rafferty’s red card, he switched to the right of a back three and pushed forward with the ball on a couple of occasions . Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A colossus in the air all match, on occasions heading the ball away while winning fouls. Growing into his Pompey role and certainly his best display for the club since arriving from Burton.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 8 - MOM

A colossus in the air all match, on occasions heading the ball away while winning fouls. Growing into his Pompey role and certainly his best display for the club since arriving from Burton. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNeil AllenPompeyBlues