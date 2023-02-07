The winger was left out of the team for the trip to Fleetwood last month, after starting John Mousinho’s first game charge against Exeter.

A concern over Jacobs’ knee was the issue, with the 30-year-old undergoing a fitness test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wolves, Wigan and Derby man then had a scan, which returned positive news before he took his place on the bench at Peterborough.

Jacobs feels there is no lingering problem with his knee, after starting in Saturday’s draw with Barnsley.

He said: ‘I took a whack on the back of the knee against Exeter.

‘I didn’t train on the Monday and then did a fitness test on the Tuesday and it didn’t feel right.

‘I went up to Fleetwood, but it just wasn’t right.

Michael Jacobs.

‘So it settled down and I had a scan on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That all came back clear, so it was just swelling around the back of the knee.

‘I tried to run on it and it didn’t feel great, but by the back end of the week I was in a place where I could be on the bench against Peterborough.

‘It was a bit stop-start, but I’m feeling good.’

Jacobs has endured more than his fair share of injury issues since arriving at Pompey in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is fit and building momentum at present, however, and has indicated he feels he’s now nearing his best form.

With Jacobs’ record of Pompey largely avoiding defeat when he starts, he’s hopeful of being able to build on that pattern moving forward under Mousinho.

He added: ‘At the back end of last season I was able to put 15-20 games together, and you could see how much it helped.

‘These things happen (Pompey not losing when he starts) when you get into a rhythm and confidence goes up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad