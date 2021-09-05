Danny Cowley greets Wigan boss Leam Richardson before Pompey's 1-0 defeat last weekend. They are among seven former Premier League clubs in a tough League One this season. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Yet he is convinced Pompey are better equipped than last year to thrive when faced with greater challenges.

Summer transfer business was concluded last week, with 14 new Fratton Park arrivals before the window shut.

Meanwhile, 17 players who featured in the Blues’ first-team squad for League One matches last term have departed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents a massive overhaul by Cowley for a campaign which sees seven former Premier League clubs competing in the division.

And the head coach is convinced he’s never known the level offering such a tough test.

Cowley told The News: ‘This is a much better league than last year – but we are a better team than last year.

‘You only have to look at the business that some of our rivals were able to do on deadline day.

‘This is the toughest I have ever known League One, there are at least five clubs in this division that could do very well in the Championship this year.

‘It’s a unique season in League One, probably the first since Pompey have been promoted from League Two that they haven’t been the favorites with Sunderland to get promotion.

‘I think being the underdog suits Pompey better, that’s my feeling.

‘It has been a tough transfer window, we didn’t anticipate losing some of the players that we did at the back end of the season.

‘What we all have to remember is it was a unique period, the club were coming out of a pandemic, we didn’t quite know what next season looked like in terms of crowds and supporters.

‘We didn’t quite know what our budget was at the back end of last season, so that’s the reason why we had so many out of contract in the first place.

‘We were then hopeful we would be able to keep four or five. We weren’t and knew quite early this was going to be a busy one – and so it proved.’.

Of Pompey’s arrivals, seven played in the Championship last year.

It’s a calibre of player Cowley has focused upon to strengthen a Blues squad torn up after finishing eighth in League One.

He added: ‘Signing Joe Morrell felt like a lifetime ago – it has been a crazy window.

‘I remember going on holiday to Portugal in May, when I didn't even get into the pool! I should have just chilled out.

‘I should have just put my feet up, rested and enjoyed some family time, but the fact was I had 14 players to bring in!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.