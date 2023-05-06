News you can trust since 1877
Five new League One away trips Portsmouth fans can look forward to next season with six others possible amid League Two promotion battle - gallery

Portsmouth face Wycombe Wanderers in their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th May 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Portsmouth will be playing League One football again next season as John Mousinho’s prepares to take charge of his first full campaign as head coach.

Pompey are eighth in the table ahead of their final game of the season against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday. Wycombe are just one point behind Portsmouth, who can finish no higher than eighth and no lower than ninth.

The Championship relegation spots have already been decided ahead of next term, while there is still questions over who will be promoted from League Two.

Here we run through the new teams Portsmouth will come against next season, as well as those they could still face as the League Two promotion and play-off race hots up. Take a look...

They have won the League Two title and with it promotion

1. Leyton Orient

They have won the League Two title and with it promotion

Photo Sales
The club has been relegated from the Championship

2. Wigan

The club has been relegated from the Championship

Photo Sales
The club have secured an automatic promotion spot

3. Stevenage

The club have secured an automatic promotion spot

Photo Sales
Huddersfield’s win over Sheffield United confirmed their relegation to League One

4. Reading

Huddersfield’s win over Sheffield United confirmed their relegation to League One

Photo Sales
