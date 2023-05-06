Portsmouth face Wycombe Wanderers in their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon

Portsmouth will be playing League One football again next season as John Mousinho’s prepares to take charge of his first full campaign as head coach.

Pompey are eighth in the table ahead of their final game of the season against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday. Wycombe are just one point behind Portsmouth, who can finish no higher than eighth and no lower than ninth.

The Championship relegation spots have already been decided ahead of next term, while there is still questions over who will be promoted from League Two.

Here we run through the new teams Portsmouth will come against next season, as well as those they could still face as the League Two promotion and play-off race hots up. Take a look...

1 . Leyton Orient They have won the League Two title and with it promotion Photo Sales

2 . Wigan The club has been relegated from the Championship Photo Sales

3 . Stevenage The club have secured an automatic promotion spot Photo Sales

4 . Reading Huddersfield’s win over Sheffield United confirmed their relegation to League One Photo Sales