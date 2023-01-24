Owen Dale skips down the right to launch a Pompey attack at Fleetwood. Picture: Craig Galloway/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho is enjoying a golden start to life as Pompey head coach.

His Fratton Park arrival may have been greeted by surprise – and anger in some quarters – yet that’s now two victories out of two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps what makes his latest victory that much more impressive was the fact it was secured at Fleetwood with 10 men.

The Blues were leading 1-0 through Colby Bishop’s first-half goal when they lost Joe Morrell to a second yellow card with 21 minutes remaining.

A tasking challenge set for the new boss and indeed a rejuvenated side unrecognisable from earlier in the month.

Yet Pompey responded superbly, digging in deep and fighting hard, demonstrating the guts sadly missing far too much in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With immaculate timing, substitute Joe Pigott made it 2-0 after just five minutes on the pitch to provide welcome breathing space – and that is how it finished.

Suddenly Pompey find themselves 10th in League One, six points off the play-offs, and the man chosen to replace Danny Cowley is already working wonders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho made one change to his winning side from Saturday, with Ronan Curtis handed a recall.

He replaced Michael Jacobs from the team which lined-up against Exeter in the weekend’s 2-0 triumph which ended the Blues’ four-and-a-half month hunt for a home league victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the former Wigan man was not included in the 18-man squad on duty at Highbury Stadium, having featured for 69 minutes against the Grecians.

However, the new head coach retained the 4-3-3 system he unveiled in his opening game, having intimated it as his preferred way of playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the recalled Curtis was replaced on the bench by Kieron Freeman, although Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery and Jayden Reid continue to be sidelined by injury.

In addition, veteran Michael Morrison was again missing as he finalises a switch to Cambridge United in a mooted player-coach role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That left January recruit Ryley Towler partnering Sean Raggett in the centre of defence, with Mousinho having made no secret of wanting to add to that department during the January transfer window.

There was little in the way of goalscoring opportunities early on, yet Pompey’s willingness to use the ball constructively was noticeable, showing encouraging patience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the off Mousinho’s men dictated play, passing through midfield and regularly switching play, with the hosts chasing shadows.

They were almost rewarded on 14 minutes when Bishop got around the back down the left and lofted the ball to the far side of the penalty box for Marlon Pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skipper resisted the urge to unleash another volley, preferring to control and burst into the box, before firing in a right-footed shot.

That drew a sprawling save from keeper Jay Lynch, with the ball then trickling past the post for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, Ryan Tunnicliffe’s drive from outside the box was deflected for another flag kick, while, on 18 minutes, Curtis’ header from Tunnicliffe’s cross was straight at the keeper.

Certainly Fleetwood were on the back foot, with the Blues dominating possession and taking root inside the opposition half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s latest chance arrived on 22 minutes, when Raggett’s header from Pack’s right-wing free-kick found its way into Lynch’s arms.

It took until the 36th minute before Fleetwood had their first attempt on goal, with Lewis Warrington’s right-footed shot from distance flying comfortably wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was finally broken on 43 minutes, with Pompey unsurprisingly claiming a 1-0 lead.

Morrell did superbly to tenaciously win the ball down the left before cutting it back from the byline, with Bishop connecting with a first-time shot past Lynch from inside the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was enough to send the Blues in at the break with a thoroughly-deserved 1-0 advantage over the Cod Army.

The hosts made a change at the break, with Promise Omochere replaced by Cian Hayes, while moments into the restart Toto Nsiala was booked for a foul on Morrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Fleetwood had a great chance to level on 50 minutes when Carl Johnston’s cross from the right was met with a first-time strike from Admiral Muskwe, but straight at Matt Macey.

At the other end, Bishop’s pressing forced Lynch into a mistake, his loose clearance finding Dale, but an excellent defensive tackle prevented him finishing into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 65 minutes, Curtis found himself with space in the right channel of the penalty area and let fly with a powerful shot which cannoned off the post to safety, with Lynch beaten.

Mousinho made his first substitution on 67 minutes, with Louis Thompson replacing Tunnicliffe, who had enjoyed a fine game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues were reduced to 10-men on 69 minutes when Morrell, already on a yellow card, nudged the ball with his hand as it went past him.

At the time, he was Pompey’s furthest man forward, deep in Fleetwood’s half, so his action was frustratingly needless, but the second yellow deservedly followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 12 minutes remaining, the Blues brought off Bishop for Joe Pigott as they sought to hold onto their slender lead.

Immediately, Dale collected a loose ball and fired in a low right-footed shot which Lynch pushed around his post for a Pompey corner, while keeping play well up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sure enough, on 83 minutes, the visitors earned the breathing space they so desperately needed after Pack’s left-wing corner was met by Towler at the far post.

A mixture of the bar and goalkeeper denied the youngster netting a header, but there was substitute Pigott to turn it home from close range and make it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth official indicated six added minutes and Macey had to be alert to tip over Danny Andrew’s header from a corner.

Indeed, there were a number of late corners, but the Blues stood firm, defending with heart and passion to keep Fleetwood at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad