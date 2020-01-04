Fleetwood boss Joey Barton claims Pompey’s outlay on their two summer striker signings was in excess of £4m.

The Blues brought in John Marquis and Ellis Harrison from Doncaster and Ipswich respectively to bolster their front line.

It’s understood Pompey paid more than £1m for the former, while the fee paid for Harrison was around £450,000.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to the Cod Army today in the third round of the FA Cup (5.31pm kick-off).

Barton was at pains to heap praise on Pompey and believes their spot of ninth in League One is a ‘false league position.’

But the ex-Manchester City midfielder feels the Blues are a ‘massive side’ compared to Fleetwood because of their financial muscle.

Pompey signed John Marquis from Doncaster in July. Picture: Nigel Keene

He told fleetwoodtoday.co.uk: ‘They are a massive team. They’ve won the FA Cup in the last 20 years.

‘Anyone who wins the FA Cup are a big team. They’ve had some wonderful players over the years, I’ve played there myself many times.

‘Portsmouth are a huge football club, make no bones about it. They’re a very good side. You’ve seen the financial outlay they’ve had this year.

‘North of £3m for John Marquis, north of £1m for Ellis Harrison, and that’s to name but a few. Compared to us they’re a massive side.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘If you can’t get a Premier League team, you want a home draw. We would have liked an easier home draw, that’s for sure.

‘I think Pompey are in a false league position, they’re a very good side. Kenny (Jackett), I know very well, he was reserve team manager when I was at (Manchester) City. He’s someone I have a huge admiration and great respect for.

‘They’re a side that beat us twice last year. We think we’re a better side than we were last year and we’re going to have to be a lot better than we were against Sunderland in order to progress.’