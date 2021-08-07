Former Gillingham left-back Connor Ogilvie and young Leicester striker George Hirst (loan) both arrived earlier this week and featured in the pre-season win against Bournemouth under-21s on Tuesday.

Yet it’s unlikely either will get the chance to start against the Cod Army at Highbury Stadium, with Lee Brown expected to keep his place at full-back and Gassan Ahadme set to get the nod to partner John Marquis up front.

Ahadme, who is on loan from Norwich and has had a fine pre-season, could be one of five new signings handed their competitive Pompey debuts tomorrow.

Kieron Freeman, who is back at Fratton Park for a second spell, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe are also likely to feature from the start.

But keeper Gavin Bazunu, who is on loan from Manchester City, will have to sit the opener out as he continues his recovery from a quad injury.

That means Alex Bass will start in goal, more than a year after his last appearance in a league-related match – the Blues’ play-off defeat at the hands of Oxford in July 2020.

Other new arrivals Liam Vincent (foot) and Jayden Reid (knee) are both out injured.

Norwich loanee Gassan Ahadme looks set to start today's League One opener against Fleetwood