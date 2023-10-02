News you can trust since 1877
Flourishing Portsmouth prospect in eye-catching form after scoring in three successive games under ex-Blues favourite

A striking prospect is flourishing on loan away from Fratton Park after netting in three straight matches – and under the watchful eye of two former Blues favourites.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Promising striker Destiny Ojo has bounced back from the awful ankle injury which devastated his maiden season with Pompey last year.

Now free from injury, the third-year scholar is in excellent form during an ongoing loan spell at Poole Town, with five goals in 12 appearances.

After netting 15 minutes into his first-team debut having come off the bench in a 7-2 win at Swindon Supermarine in August, Ojo has gone from strength to strength.

However, it’s the introduction of Matt Tubbs as Poole boss in September which has enabled the 19-year-old to flourish of late.

Handed regular first-team starts ever since, Ojo’s consolation goal in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat at Bracknell Town represented scoring in three consecutive matches.

Tubbs, who replaced the long-serving Tom Killick at Tatnam Farm, has immediately put his faith in the Pompey striker and it’s paying dividends.

Firstly Ojo lined-up against Horndean in the FA Cup second qualifying round last month and was among the scorers in the 3-0 success at Five Heads Park.

Pompey's Destiny Ojo has been in fine form on loan at Poole Town. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey's Destiny Ojo has been in fine form on loan at Poole Town. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
He retained his place for the trip to Hanwell Town in Southern League Premier South the following match and netted in another 3-0 success.

Subsequent defeat at Bracknell ended Poole’s FA Cup involvement, yet it produced the youngster’s fifth goal of what is proving a highly-productive spell.

What’s more, among his team-mates is Wes Fogden, who previously played with manager Tubbs at Fratton Park.

The midfielder was a key figure in the Blues’ successful battle against the drop into non-league in 2013-14, including netting a vital winner against Bristol Rovers in April 2014.

He would be joined at Pompey by Tubbs in the following season as they finished 16th in League Two under Andy Awford.

Now aged 35, the midfielder’s impressive energy levels refuse to fade and he’s lending a helping hand to Ojo’s encouraging development.

The youngster arrived from Lancing only to break his ankle while training with Danny Cowley’s first-team in June 2022.

Subsequently sidelined for seven months, he returned to the under-18s in February, going on to score three goals in 13 appearances.

Last summer, he registered in Pompey friendlies against Gosport and the Hawks before earning a loan move to Poole, where he has featured in every game, starting four and coming off the bench eight times.

