Port Vale’s 3-0 triumph over Mansfield in the League Two Play-Off final at Wembley on Saturday has earnt them promotion.

They now line-up in League One season, joining Forest Green, Exeter and Bristol Rovers in making the step up.

In the case of the Valiants, they have not occupied the same division as Pompey since 1999-2000.

Indeed, Blues followers haven’t visited Vale Park since April 2000, when the hosts ran out 2-0 winners over nine men.

Tony Pulis’ Pompey entered the Division One encounter on the back of four straight victories, yet suffered defeat, with Dave Waterman and Adrian Whitbread dismissed in the process.

Port Vale ended up relegated to the Second Division that season, having finished 13 points adrift of safety.

Since that point, they have never faced the Blues in any competition, whether the Football League, FA Cup, League Cup or EFL Trophy.

Despite Pompey’s occupation of the bottom two divisions following relegation from the Championship a decade ago, both clubs have somehow avoided each other.

Yet until 1999-2000, they had competed in the same league for nine out of 11 campaigns, all arriving in the old Division Two/First Division.

During that period the Blues won 4-0 at Fratton Park in February 1999, with a Guy Whittingham hat-trick and Alan McLoughlin penalty inspiring a thumping triumph.

Although there was a 1-0 defeat at Vale Park in March 1995 when Jimmy Glass, in for the dropped Alan Knight, dived over Joe Allon’s effort for a costly mistake.

While many Pompey fans will be visiting Port Vale for the first time this season, there will also be a new ground to experience in the form of Forest Green.

The New Lawn Stadium, which is based in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, opened in July 2006 and has a 5,147 capacity.

The clubs have never met before, ensuring a maiden trip to Rovers will surely be popular among the Fratton faithful.

Forest Green won League Two this season, with former Pompey keeper Luke McGee in their team, while their director of football Richard Hughes turned down a Fratton Park job earlier this month.

Danny Cowley’s side will discover their schedule on Thursday, June 23, when League One fixtures are released.

Pompey return for pre-season training on June 20, with their League One campaign kicking off on July 30.

