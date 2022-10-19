Gary O'Neil and his team-mates celebrate Yakubu's successful penalty during the 4-1 triumph over Southampton in April 2005. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But the Bournemouth boss insisted his strong association with the Blues will not impact his approach, as he prepares to lock horns with the club from along the M27 once again.

O’Neil faces Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side tonight with pressure growing on the Austrian as his team sit in the top-flight drop zone.

The Cherries’ interim manager will be out to advance his own impressive claims on being given the post at Dean Court on a permanent basis.

That’s after making a big impression and overseeing an unbeaten run since succeeding Scott Parker, who was sacked at the end of August.

O’Neil, of course, has a huge association with Pompey after coming through the ranks at Fratton Park.

He became the Blues’ youngest player when making his debut against Barnsley at the age of 16 years, eight months and 12 days in 2000.

O’Neil went on to make 192 appearances as his side rose to the Premier League before joining Middlesbrough for £5m in 2011.

He took part in three south coast derbies - including the 4-1 demolition derby victory at Fratton Park in 2005.

O’Neil will not forget those experiences, but explained it will not particularly add to his motivation when it comes to aiming to add to Southampton’s woes tonight.

He told Sky Sports: ‘I have fond memories of the fixture and playing in it.

‘That doesn’t change my approach to this one.

‘My link to Portsmouth as a player doesn’t affect how I feel about playing Southampton for Bournemouth.

‘My thoughts around playing Southampton for Bournemouth is we need to put more points on the board.

‘It’s a home game under the lights with a big support, who we need to go and put a performance to give ourselves a real chance of adding to our tally.’