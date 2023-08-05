News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Football boffins use algorithm to predict League One outcome for Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic & Co as season starts

Football stattos have come together to predict the outcome of the League One season as the curtain raises on the campaign today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 5th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 08:56 BST

And the boffins’ outlook for the new term do not make happy viewing for Pompey fans, as they launch their supercomputer.

The model has John Mousinho’s side finishing a disappointing 10th in the table come next May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And if the algorithm proves to be accurate, it will be Barnsley and Derby who are celebrating at the end of the campaign.

Most Popular

The Tykes may be facing EFL charges, but they have been predicted to collect 98 points and finish three points clear of the Rams.

It’s Peterborough who finish third (83 points) with Blackpool fourth (81 points), Bolton fifth (80 points) and Wigan back in sixth on 72 points.

Reading, Wycombe and Oxford are all slated to finish above Pompey, who end up behind the U’s on goal difference with 65 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The stattos at online bookies BetVictor are behind the formula, which has Cambridge, Burton and Shrewsbury touted to be relegated to League Two.

From left to right: Bolton's Dion Charles, Barnsley's Adam Phillips, Pompey's Colby Bishop and Derby's Conor Hourihane are all expecting to be in League One contention this season.From left to right: Bolton's Dion Charles, Barnsley's Adam Phillips, Pompey's Colby Bishop and Derby's Conor Hourihane are all expecting to be in League One contention this season.
From left to right: Bolton's Dion Charles, Barnsley's Adam Phillips, Pompey's Colby Bishop and Derby's Conor Hourihane are all expecting to be in League One contention this season.

It adopts the ‘Monte Carlo’ method to arrive at a number of goals each team score in a match.

That is by using ‘poission’ distributions - a mathematical concept which predicts the probability of events happening in a fixed period of time.

To further bamboozle most of us, the key input to the distribution is the ‘lambda’ value, which represents the rate of an event occurring.

Expected goals and expected goals against are considered, with with a simulator running the season’s fixtures a mind-boggling 10,000 times and the average standings calculated.

It may be a while before the approach is taken on by the analysts at Fratton Park, who may settle for using football stats platform Wyscout to do their homework for now...

Related topics:League OnePortsmouthDerby CountyBolton WanderersWyscoutPompeyJohn Mousinho