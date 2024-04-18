Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Football League have warned they will scrap Saturday’s proposed ceremony to crown the League One champions should there be a repeat of Pompey’s pitch invasion.

There were emotional scenes at Fratton Park on Tuesday night when Conor Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute header against Barnsley won the Blues the title.

Inevitably there was a pitch invasion at the final whistle as fans celebrated returning to the Championship after 12 years away.

The Football League are warning they could scrap Saturday's scheduled presentation of the League One trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues are now scheduled to receive the League One trophy in a presentation after Saturday’s encounter with Wigan.

This will involve the erection of a stage in the centre circle, with players also to receive their medals. In addition, a lap of appreciation by John Mousinho’s squad will be taking place.

However, the Football League insist the ceremony will not happen if the Fratton faithful once again invade the playing area.

Andy Cullen told The News: ‘The EFL are understandably nervous after Tuesday’s pitch invasion and have told us in no uncertain terms that the ceremony will be abandoned or not to take place should any fans enter the pitch either before or after the final whistle.

‘I hope you will all agree that we cannot let that happen.

‘We should all have the chance to see the players receive their medals and being presented with the trophy, rather than it instead handed to them within the close confines of the dressing room.

‘The players are resolute that they don’t want this opportunity to be taken away from them. They want to have a lap of appreciation to thank you - and for the trophy and medals to be presented to them in front of the fans.

‘John Mousinho, myself and the players are appealing for supporters to stay in their seats and enjoy the special moment together. We would be grateful for everyone's help.’

In addition, the FA are investigating Tuesday night’s pitch invasion and individual incidents which happened on the pitch after the final whistle.

Meanwhile, an announcement is expected over the next 48 hours on the format of a celebration event to mark a double title success for Pompey’s men and women’s teams.