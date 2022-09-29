Forest Green chairman accuses Portsmouth of illegal approach for sporting director in furious tirade after ex- Stoke City, Burnley, Wigan Athletic and Everton man’s Fratton arrival.
Forest Green chairman Dale Vince has accused Pompey of breaching EFL regulations after appointing Richard Hughes as sporting director.
Hughes has today been confirmed in the key position, with the Blues finally landing their man after missing out on him earlier in the summer.
But they have found themselves in the firing line of the outspoken Vince, who has stated they operated outside of the rules of the game.
In a statement on the Forest Green website today, Vince called for change as he attacked the Blues for how they made the appointment.
He said: ‘This is an opportunity Rich wanted to take and we never stand in the way of our people’s progression, staff or players - we appreciate all that Rich has done in his time here and wish him well on this next step.
‘However, this is the second time that Portsmouth have made an approach and the second time they have done so in breach of EFL regulations - we expected better.
‘The rules are clear, clubs must not approach staff or players of other clubs - before having written consent. Portsmouth disregarded this rule again - they approached Rich before asking for permission let alone before getting it. This aspect of football needs to change.’