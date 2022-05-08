Forever grateful to play for Portsmouth...see what the future holds...hopefully see you next season - what Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, ex-Sunderland man and rest of Blues team-mates have said at season's end

gavin_bazunu
A great way to finish off this season winning both Player Of The Year and Player’s Player Of The Year for @officialpompey I’m very grateful for the amount of support I have received and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds.
denverhume
Frustrating end to the season. Time to look forward to next season and make sure it’s a good one
aidenobrien22
It’s been a absolute pleasure to play alongside the boys & infront of the fans at Fratton Park. Hopefully see you all next season
marcusharness
Another season down, full of ups and downs but overall an enjoyable one! Started to look like a real good team towards the end so the signs are hopefully pointing to a stronger showing next season. Thanks for the amazing support all year
haydencarter_1
Thank you @officialpompey for the past few months, I’ve loved every minute of my time here. The manager, staff and teammates have been brilliant with me and the support has been incredible. It’s been a pleasure to play for this great club and I wish everyone associated with Pompey all the best for the future! #PUP
george_hirst
Pompey where do I start….
Forever grateful for the opportunity to have played for your amazing club, to all the fans who have supported me this season through good times & bad, to the staff for helping me Improve as a player, & to all the boys I’ve shared the pitch with this season who have made me feel a part of the family, it’s been a pleasure
I can’t thank you all enough Time to rest up & see what the future holds #PUP
jaymingi_
Season done
joejmorrell
Ultimately fell short of what we wanted to achieve this season, however I’ve loved every minute of my first season @officialpompey. Thanks for all of your support, both at Fratton Park and away from home. See you next season