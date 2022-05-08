Forever grateful to play for Portsmouth...see what the future holds...hopefully see you next season - what Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, ex-Sunderland man and rest of Blues team-mates have said at season's end

gavin_bazunu

A great way to finish off this season winning both Player Of The Year and Player’s Player Of The Year for @officialpompey I’m very grateful for the amount of support I have received and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

denverhume

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frustrating end to the season. Time to look forward to next season and make sure it’s a good one

aidenobrien22

It’s been a absolute pleasure to play alongside the boys & infront of the fans at Fratton Park. Hopefully see you all next season

marcusharness

Pompey players including Aiden O'Brien, George Hirst and Hayden Carter have had their say on the season on Instagram

Another season down, full of ups and downs but overall an enjoyable one! Started to look like a real good team towards the end so the signs are hopefully pointing to a stronger showing next season. Thanks for the amazing support all year

haydencarter_1

Thank you @officialpompey for the past few months, I’ve loved every minute of my time here. The manager, staff and teammates have been brilliant with me and the support has been incredible. It’s been a pleasure to play for this great club and I wish everyone associated with Pompey all the best for the future! #PUP

george_hirst

Pompey where do I start….

Forever grateful for the opportunity to have played for your amazing club, to all the fans who have supported me this season through good times & bad, to the staff for helping me Improve as a player, & to all the boys I’ve shared the pitch with this season who have made me feel a part of the family, it’s been a pleasure

I can’t thank you all enough Time to rest up & see what the future holds #PUP

jaymingi_

Season done

joejmorrell